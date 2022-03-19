Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle School Day Seven [Image 6 of 6]

    Jungle School Day Seven

    PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division tests a fixed rope during Jungle Operations Training Course taught during Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 19, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
