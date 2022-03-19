Jungle School Day Seven

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division look on as Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team test their knot-tying skills during the Jungle Operations Training Course taught at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines in support of Salaknib, March 19, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

