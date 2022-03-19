Jungle School Day Seven

Philippine Army assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team and a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division work together during the Jungle Operations Training Course taught at Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 19, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers are participating in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo‐Pacific. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

