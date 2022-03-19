Jungle School Day Seven

U.S. Army Jungle Course Instructor assigned to 25th Infantry Division gives instruction on rappelling to a Philippine Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team during Salaknib annual training exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 19, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers are participating in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo‐Pacific. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

