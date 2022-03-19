Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle School Day Seven [Image 2 of 6]

    Jungle School Day Seven

    PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Jungle Course Instructor assigned to 25th Infantry Division gives instruction on rappelling to a Philippine Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team during Salaknib annual training exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 19, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers are participating in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo‐Pacific. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 03:31
    Photo ID: 7100755
    VIRIN: 220319-A-AY372-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

