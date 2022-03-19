U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ryan Ludvigsen, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, manipulates his flight controls while flying over Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring demonstrations from U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft, as well as featuring performances from the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 23:29 Photo ID: 7100690 VIRIN: 220319-M-JX780-1254 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 13.49 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE BELLE CHASSE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.