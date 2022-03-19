U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Monica Pomales, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, watches for obstacles from a UH-1Y Venom while flying over Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring demonstrations from U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft, as well as featuring performances from the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

