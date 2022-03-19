Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ryan Ludvigsen, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, maneuvers his aircraft over Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring demonstrations from U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft, as well as featuring performances from the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 23:30
    Photo ID: 7100689
    VIRIN: 220319-M-JX780-1269
    Resolution: 3504x5256
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    MARFORRES
    AH-1Z
    HMLA-773
    MAG-49
    New Orleans Air Show

