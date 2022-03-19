U.S. Service Members Demonstrate the Might of U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Ivanyisky, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, watches the flight line from a UH-1Y Venom during the New Orleans Airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring demonstrations from U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft, as well as featuring performances from the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

