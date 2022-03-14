Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry Sailor Mans Machine Gun Mount [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Barry Sailor Mans Machine Gun Mount

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2022

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220315-N-XG173-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cameron Carter, from Naylor, GA, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) man an M2 .50 caliber machine gun mount during a training exercise. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 04:39
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Barry
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

