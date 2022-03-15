USS Barry Sailors Operate Weapons during training exercise

220315-N-XG173-1116 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Dylan Gardner, from Huntsville, AL, left, and Retail Services Specialist Parker Jahnigen, from Osgood, IN, both assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) man an M2 .50 caliber machine gun mount during a training exercise. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)
|03.15.2022
|03.19.2022 04:39
|7100246
|220315-N-XG173-1116
|6720x4480
|2.9 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|1
