220315-N-XG173-1116 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Dylan Gardner, from Huntsville, AL, left, and Retail Services Specialist Parker Jahnigen, from Osgood, IN, both assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) man an M2 .50 caliber machine gun mount during a training exercise. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 04:39 Photo ID: 7100246 VIRIN: 220315-N-XG173-1116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.9 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Sailors Operate Weapons during training exercise [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Joseph Keiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.