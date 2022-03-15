USS Barry conducts maneuvering exercise

220315-N-XG173-1159 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2022) Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts a maneuvering exercise as the Surface Unit Attack Commander with USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Higgins (DDG 76). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

