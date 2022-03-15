Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barrry conducts maneuvering exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Barrry conducts maneuvering exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2022

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220315-N-XG173-1196 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2022) Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts a maneuvering exercise as the Surface Unit Attack Commander with USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Higgins (DDG 76). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 04:39
    VIRIN: 220315-N-XG173-1196
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barrry conducts maneuvering exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Barry
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

