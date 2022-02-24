220224-N-XC372-2074 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 24, 2022) Fleet Master Chief James Honea, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base. Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of USINDOPACOM, and Honea visited to discuss opportunities and challenges in the region and answer questions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 21:47
|Photo ID:
|7100126
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-XC372-2074
|Resolution:
|5869x3905
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
