220224-N-XC372-2074 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 24, 2022) Fleet Master Chief James Honea, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base. Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of USINDOPACOM, and Honea visited to discuss opportunities and challenges in the region and answer questions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 21:47 Photo ID: 7100126 VIRIN: 220224-N-XC372-2074 Resolution: 5869x3905 Size: 2.7 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau [Image 61 of 61], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.