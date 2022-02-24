220224-N-XC372-2045 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 24, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base. Aquilino visited to discuss opportunities and challenges in the region and answer questions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 21:47
|Photo ID:
|7100125
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-XC372-2045
|Resolution:
|5729x3812
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
