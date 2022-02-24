Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau [Image 59 of 61]

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI &amp; Palau

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GUAM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220224-N-XC372-2304 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 24, 2022) Fleet Master Chief James Honea, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base. Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of USINDOPACOM, and Honea visited to discuss opportunities and challenges in the region and answer questions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 21:48
    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau [Image 61 of 61], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Palau
    CNMI
    USINDOPACOM
    Admiral John Aquilino

