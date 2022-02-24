Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau [Image 55 of 61]

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI &amp; Palau

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GUAM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220224-N-XC372-2142 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 24, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base. Aquilino visited to discuss opportunities and challenges in the region and answer questions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 21:48
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, ANDERSON AFB, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau [Image 61 of 61], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Palau
    CNMI
    USINDOPACOM
    Admiral John Aquilino

