A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy takes off from Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. The C-5M, with a cargo load of 281,001 pounds (127,460 kilograms), can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination — all without aerial refueling. With aerial refueling, the aircraft's range is limited only by crew endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 18:27 Photo ID: 7099945 VIRIN: 220318-F-UO290-1257 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.5 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-5M Super Galaxy in the sky [Image 21 of 21], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.