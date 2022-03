Melvin Self, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of training, clears the area during a controlled burn on Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Upholding the Air Force mission to ensure the safety of others, these specialists don’t just act on Air Force bases, but assist civilian fire departments when needed as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 18:27 Photo ID: 7099937 VIRIN: 220318-F-UO290-1138 Resolution: 7568x5045 Size: 3.46 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A day training with firefighters of Team Travis [Image 21 of 21], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.