    A day training with firefighters of Team Travis [Image 14 of 21]

    A day training with firefighters of Team Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Melvin Self, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of training, briefs firefighters during a controlled burn on Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Upholding the Air Force mission to ensure the safety of others, these specialists don’t just act on Air Force bases, but assist civilian fire departments when needed as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 18:27
    Photo ID: 7099942
    VIRIN: 220318-F-UO290-1156
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day training with firefighters of Team Travis [Image 21 of 21], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    AMC
    Fire Protection
    60th CES
    TrUSt Travis

