Ryan Ford, left, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department lead firefighter, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raymond Tenorio, 60th CES Fire Department firefighter, prepare a firetruck for departure after training on fire behaviors during a controlled burn on Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Upholding the Air Force mission to ensure the safety of others, these specialists don’t just act on Air Force bases, but assist civilian fire departments when needed as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 18:27
|Photo ID:
|7099949
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-UO290-1233
|Resolution:
|7653x5159
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A day training with firefighters of Team Travis [Image 21 of 21], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
