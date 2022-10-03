Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, awards a coin to Cadet Jackson Dudley from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Detachment 770 during an engagement at Clemson University, South Carolina, March 10, 2022. Guillot awarded Dudley for several accomplishments, including selection for the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program and appointment as the Officers’ Christian Fellowship Clemson president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

