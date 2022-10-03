Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University [Image 5 of 5]

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, awards a coin to Cadet Jackson Dudley from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Detachment 770 during an engagement at Clemson University, South Carolina, March 10, 2022. Guillot awarded Dudley for several accomplishments, including selection for the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program and appointment as the Officers’ Christian Fellowship Clemson president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7099786
    VIRIN: 220310-F-FZ485-1853
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AFCENT
    ROTC
    Clemson University
    9th AF
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

