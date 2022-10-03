U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks to U.S Air Force ROTC Detachment 770 during an engagement at Clemson University, South Carolina, March 10, 2022. Guillot delivered a briefing on AFCENT structure and leadership while answering several questions about active duty life and the importance of equality within the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7099784 VIRIN: 220310-F-FZ485-1746 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.