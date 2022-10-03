Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, awards a coin to Wendy York, Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business dean, during an engagement at Clemson University, South Carolina, March 10, 2022. Guillot and York discussed the importance of creating all-inclusive environments for new team members. They also emphasized the need to prioritize equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

