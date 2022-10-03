Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University [Image 3 of 5]

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander visits Clemson University

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks to Dabo Swinney, Clemson University Football head coach, during an engagement in South Carolina, March 10, 2022. Guillot spoke with Swinney about leadership, teamwork, and the value of individual development within large organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 17:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    football
    ACC
    AFCENT
    Clemson University
    9th AF
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

