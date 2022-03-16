Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point [Image 6 of 7]

    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A pair of HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to 101st Rescue Squadron, 106th Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York, take off at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The 101st worked alongside the 107th Fighter Squadron and used Cherry Point and its outlying fields for combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

