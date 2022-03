Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point

A U.S. Airmen with the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, conducts preflight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The 107th used Cherry Point and its outlying fields for combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

