Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point [Image 2 of 7]

    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A-10 Thunderbolt II’s with the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, are staged before a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The 107th used Cherry Point and its outlying fields for combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 12:57
    Photo ID: 7099173
    VIRIN: 220316-M-KY087-1019
    Resolution: 6043x4029
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point
    Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    USMC
    A-10
    Warthog
    MCAS Cherry Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT