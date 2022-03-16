Air National Guard trains at MCAS Cherry Point

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, taxis on a taxiway at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The 107th used Cherry Point and its outlying fields for combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

