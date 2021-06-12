Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 4]

    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea and ROK Naval Special Warfare Flotilla had the opportunity to tour and learn more about the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The opportunity was made available with the Expeditionary Sea Base being docked in Changwon, South Korea in early December 2021. With both commands focusing on special operations, the experience fostered discussions on training opportunities and how to increase readiness for both commands.

    주한미특수전사령부와 대한민국 해군특수전전단는USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)를 둘러보고 자세히 알아볼 수 있는 기회를 가졌습니다. 이 기회는 2021년 12월 초 한국 창원에 원정해상기지의 정박과 함께 실현되었습니다. 두 사령부가 특수작전에 중점을 두었기 때문에 훈련기회와 두 사령부의 준비태세를 높이는 방법에 대한 토론을 촉진했습니다.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:15
    Photo ID: 7098271
    VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6496
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 22.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    ESB
    SOCKOR
    ESB 5
    USS Miguel Keith

