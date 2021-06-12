U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea and ROK Naval Special Warfare Flotilla had the opportunity to tour and learn more about the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The opportunity was made available with the Expeditionary Sea Base being docked in Changwon, South Korea in early December 2021. With both commands focusing on special operations, the experience fostered discussions on training opportunities and how to increase readiness for both commands.



주한미특수전사령부와 대한민국 해군특수전전단는USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)를 둘러보고 자세히 알아볼 수 있는 기회를 가졌습니다. 이 기회는 2021년 12월 초 한국 창원에 원정해상기지의 정박과 함께 실현되었습니다. 두 사령부가 특수작전에 중점을 두었기 때문에 훈련기회와 두 사령부의 준비태세를 높이는 방법에 대한 토론을 촉진했습니다.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7098271 VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6496 Resolution: 8368x5584 Size: 22.16 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.