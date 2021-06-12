SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

U.S. Special Operations Command – Korea commander, Major General Michael E. Martin, stands between Rear Admiral Jae Min You, Naval Special Warfare Flotilla commander, and U.S. Navy CAPT Troy A. Fendrick, commanding officer for the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The December briefing and tour offered opportunities for the U.S. and ROK to see naval capabilities, discuss opportunities for special operations to integrate and train, and foster discussions on how to collaborate with the goal of strengthening the alliance.



주한미특수전사령부 사령관 마이클 E. 마틴 소장이 USS Miguel Keith (ESB5)에서 한국 해군 특수전전단전단장 유재만 준장과 미 해군 대령 트로이 A. 펜드릭 사이에 서 있습니다. 12월 보고 및 순방은 한미 양국이 해군 역량을 확인하고, 특수작전의 통합 및 훈련기회에 대해 논의하고, 동맹 강화 목표를 위한 협력 방안에 대한 논의를 촉진하는 기회를 제공했습니다.

