Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 3 of 4]

    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Rear Admiral Jae Min You, commander of Naval Special Warfare Flotilla, receives a briefing from Executive Officer LCDR Marty Blomberg while touring the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) is an Expeditionary Sea Base that spent time docked at Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, in Changwon, South Korea in December of 2021. The tour was an opportunity for NSWF and U.S. Special Operations Command – Korea leadership to learn more about the ESB and discuss training opportunities in strengthening the U.S. and South Korean alliance.

    해군특수전전단 전단장 유재만 준장이 USS Miguel Keith를 순회하면서 비서실장 말티 블롬버그 소령의 보고를 듣고 있습니다. USS Miguel Keith (ESB5)는 대한민국 창원에 위치한 진해 함대지원부대에 2021년 12월에 정박한 해상원정기지입니다. 이 견학은 해군특수전전단과 주한미특수전사령부의 지도부가 해상원정기지에 대해 알고 한미 동맹 강화를 위한 훈련 기회에 대해 논의할 수 있는 기회 였습니다.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:15
    Photo ID: 7098270
    VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6429
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 21.29 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)
    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)
    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)
    SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    ESB
    SOCKOR
    ESB 5
    USS Miguel Keith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT