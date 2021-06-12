Rear Admiral Jae Min You, commander of Naval Special Warfare Flotilla, receives a briefing from Executive Officer LCDR Marty Blomberg while touring the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) is an Expeditionary Sea Base that spent time docked at Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, in Changwon, South Korea in December of 2021. The tour was an opportunity for NSWF and U.S. Special Operations Command – Korea leadership to learn more about the ESB and discuss training opportunities in strengthening the U.S. and South Korean alliance.



해군특수전전단 전단장 유재만 준장이 USS Miguel Keith를 순회하면서 비서실장 말티 블롬버그 소령의 보고를 듣고 있습니다. USS Miguel Keith (ESB5)는 대한민국 창원에 위치한 진해 함대지원부대에 2021년 12월에 정박한 해상원정기지입니다. 이 견학은 해군특수전전단과 주한미특수전사령부의 지도부가 해상원정기지에 대해 알고 한미 동맹 강화를 위한 훈련 기회에 대해 논의할 수 있는 기회 였습니다.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7098270 VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6429 Resolution: 8368x5584 Size: 21.29 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCKOR and NSWF Leadership tour USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.