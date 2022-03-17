Maj. General Charles D. Costanza, 3rd Infantry Division commander, salutes during the pass and review at the 198th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, March 17, 2022. The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest in the country with over 280 units including bands, families, societies, Soldiers, public servants and commercial floats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:15 Photo ID: 7097825 VIRIN: 220317-A-HE018-1692 Resolution: 640x427 Size: 84.89 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.