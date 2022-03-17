3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 3rd Infantry Division Band marches during the 198th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, March 17, 2022. The Savannah St. Patricks’ Day parade has been held almost every year since 1824, and includes a wide variety of groups including the Department of Defense, families, societies, public servants and more. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).

Date Taken: 03.17.2022