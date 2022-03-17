Members of the 3rd Infantry Division Band do their band dance during the 198th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, March 17, 2022. This is the first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019, and included Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division, Marines, Sailors and Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7097824
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-HE018-1292
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|141.15 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
