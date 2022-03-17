Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 2 of 6]

    3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Jillian Bojoh, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Band, dances while playing the tambourine during the 198th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, March 17, 2022. This is the first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019, and included Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division, Marines, Sailors and Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Participates in Savannah's 198th St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    St. Patrick's Day
    Hunter Army Airfield

