Chief Warrant Officer (5) David Hammon, of Sherman, Illinois, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard, poses for a photo prior his final flight as a Black Hawk pilot on March 15 at the Decatur, Illinois Aviation Facility. (U.S. Army photo taken by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7097535
|VIRIN:
|220317-Z-FI215-012
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DECATUR, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer (5) Takes Final Flight [Image 407 of 407], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
