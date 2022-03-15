Chief Warrant Officer (5) Takes Final Flight

Chief Warrant Officer (5) David Hammon, of Sherman, Illinois, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard waves to his wife Michelle on March 15 in a UH-60 Black Hawk at the Decatur, Illinois Aviation Facility prior to his final flight. (U.S. Army photo taken by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

