Chief Warrant Officer (5) Takes Final Flight

Chief Warrant Officer (5) David Hammon, of Sherman, Illinois, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard conducts pre-flight checks prior to his final flight on March 15 in a UH-60 Black Hawk at the Decatur, Illinois Aviation Facility. (U.S. Army photo taken by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Location: DECATUR, IL, US