Chief Warrant Officer (5) David Hammon, of Sherman, Illinois, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard takes flight on March 15 in a UH-60 Black Hawk at the Decatur, Illinois Aviation Facility during his final flight. (U.S. Army photo taken by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

Comments



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:04 Photo ID: 7097514 VIRIN: 220317-Z-FI215-009 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 0 B Location: DECATUR, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Warrant Officer (5) Takes Final Flight [Image 407 of 407], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.