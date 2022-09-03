North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site Hosts Cold Weather CBRN Training

U.S. Air Force emergency management members Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Wilson, of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, and Master Sgt. Jason Braun, of the 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron, use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) detection equipment during a training exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, North Dakota, March 9, 2022. They are participating in a cold weather CBRN training course to learn about challenges presented while conducting emergency management work in extreme cold temperatures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

