North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site Hosts Cold Weather CBRN Training

U.S. Air Force emergency management members Master Sgt. Brian LeBrun, of the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Bethke, of the 115th Fighter Wing, use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) detection equipment during a training exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, North Dakota, March 9, 2022. They are participating in a cold weather CBRN training course to learn about challenges presented while conducting emergency management work in extreme cold temperatures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

