    North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site Hosts Cold Weather CBRN Training [Image 19 of 21]

    North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site Hosts Cold Weather CBRN Training

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force emergency management members Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Wilson, of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, and Master Sgt. Jason Braun, of the 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron, use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) detection equipment during a training exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, North Dakota, March 9, 2022. They are participating in a cold weather CBRN training course to learn about challenges presented while conducting emergency management work in extreme cold temperatures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7097134
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-WA217-1265
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    NGB
    ANG
    CBRN
    Cold Weather

