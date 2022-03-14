Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 4 of 5]

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath aircraft structural maintenance and aircraft metals technology backshops perform honeycomb potting repairs on carbon fiber patches during CV-22 Osprey advanced composite training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The training was taught by a CV-22 engineer and enhanced maintainers’ ability to perform composite repairs more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:58
    Photo ID: 7096647
    VIRIN: 220314-F-EJ686-1057
    Resolution: 4643x3339
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall
    100th Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT