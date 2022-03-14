U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath aircraft structural maintenance and aircraft metals technology backshops perform honeycomb potting repairs on carbon fiber patches during CV-22 Osprey advanced composite training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The training was taught by a CV-22 engineer and enhanced maintainers’ ability to perform composite repairs more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7096647
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-EJ686-1057
|Resolution:
|4643x3339
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
