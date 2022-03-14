100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath aircraft structural maintenance and aircraft metals technology backshops perform honeycomb potting repairs on carbon fiber patches during CV-22 Osprey advanced composite training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The training was taught by a CV-22 engineer and enhanced maintainers’ ability to perform composite repairs more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

