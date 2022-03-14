100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Powell, 100th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance shift supervisor, uses a high-speed cutting wheel to trim a patch repair on a CV-22 Osprey aircraft part at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The ASM shop, also known as sheet metal, preserves and extends the life of components for all Team Mildenhall airframes, sustaining aircraft that forward-deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB