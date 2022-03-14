Special “honeycomb” is used for potting repairs on carbon fiber patches during CV-22 Osprey advanced composite training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The training was taught by a CV-22 engineer and provided U.S. Air Force Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath aircraft structural maintenance and aircraft metals technology backshops the opportunity to enhance their ability to perform composite repairs more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 03.14.2022
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.