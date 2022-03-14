Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 2 of 5]

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sheets of metal are stacked ready for use in the 100th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance shop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2022. The ASM shop, also known as sheet metal, preserves and extends the life of components for all Team Mildenhall airframes, sustaining aircraft that forward-deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:58
    Photo ID: 7096643
    VIRIN: 220314-F-EJ686-1069
    Resolution: 4476x3680
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready
    100th MXS sends sparks flying, keeps aircraft mission-ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    aircraft structural maintenance
    Team Mildenhall
    100th Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT