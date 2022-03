100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready

Items from a real-world chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear bag are ready to be packed for deployment in the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment shop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2022. Airmen in the IPE shop support geographically separated units including RAF Croughton, and Stavanger, Norway, and issue all gear for chemical warfare assets to members tasked for deployments and TDYs, ensuring they are issued the correct equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

