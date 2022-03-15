U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kendrew Olboc, left, and Airman Yomar Celeste, both 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, pack a real-world chemical “Class C” bag at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2022. Airmen in the IPE shop support geographically separated units including RAF Croughton, and Stavanger, Norway, and issue all gear for chemical warfare assets to members tasked for deployments and TDYs, ensuring they are issued the correct equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7096614 VIRIN: 220315-F-EJ686-1018 Resolution: 5512x4396 Size: 4.28 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.