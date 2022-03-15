U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kendrew Olboc, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, stacks old, turned-in gas masks ready to be shipped back to depot in the States at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2022. Airmen in the IPE shop support geographically separated units including RAF Croughton, and Stavanger, Norway, and issue all gear for chemical warfare assets to members tasked for deployments and TDYs, ensuring they are issued the correct equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7096615
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-EJ686-1035
|Resolution:
|5088x3440
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
