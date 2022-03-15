Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready [Image 7 of 7]

    100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demetrius Bates, left, and Airman 1st Class Christian Barboza, both 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, operate materials-handling equipment to move storage bins containing gas masks and canisters at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2022. Airmen in the IPE shop issue gas masks every Tuesday to base newcomers and are responsible for issuing and receiving all training and real-world chemical gear issued to military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:38
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Team Mildenhall

