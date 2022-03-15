100th LRS IPE keeps Team Mildenhall mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demetrius Bates, left, and Airman 1st Class Christian Barboza, both 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, operate materials-handling equipment to move storage bins containing gas masks and canisters at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2022. Airmen in the IPE shop issue gas masks every Tuesday to base newcomers and are responsible for issuing and receiving all training and real-world chemical gear issued to military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
